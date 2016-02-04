(Adds Alitalia) Feb 4 The spread of the Zika virus, a mosquito-borne disease linked to birth defects in thousands of babies in Brazil, has provoked concern among travelers holding tickets to affected destinations such as the Caribbean and other tourist hotspots. Here is a list of airlines that are offering rebookings, refunds or credit for tickets to affected areas: Airline Passenger Type Refund Credit Itinerary Destinations changes Alitalia Pregnant women and travel Yes N/A Yes Brazil and other countries in Latin America companions and the Caribbean American Airlines Pregnant women and travel Yes N/A N/A All affected regions companions United Airlines All customers Yes N/A Yes CDC-specified affected regions Delta Air Lines All customers Yes N/A Yes All affected regions Lufthansa AG Pregnant women N/A N/A Yes All affected regions British Airways Pregnant women N/A N/A Yes All affected regions Latam Airlines Pregnant women Yes N/A N/A All affected regions Gol Linhas Pregnant women No Yes Yes All affected regions Spirit Airlines Pregnant women and travel Yes N/A N/A CDC-specified affected regions companions Spirit Airlines Other customers N/A Yes N/A CDC-specified affected regions "uncomfortable" flying to Zika-hit areas JetBlue Airways All customers Yes N/A Yes All affected regions Copa Airlines Pregnant women Yes N/A Yes All affected regions Countries and territories hit by Zika, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: (1.usa.gov/1JuM6jt) * Americas: Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, French Guiana, Guadalupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Saint Martin, Suriname, U.S. Virgin Islands, Venezuela * Oceania/Pacific Islands: Samoa * Africa: Cape Verde Source: Airline websites and company statements (Compiled by Radhika Rukmangadhan and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)