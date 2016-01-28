BUENOS AIRES Jan 28 Argentina has confirmed its
first case of the mosquito-transmitted Zika virus after a
Colombian woman living in Buenos Aires tested positive, two
health ministry sources said on Thursday.
"The Zika case is confirmed," said one official, speaking on
condition of anonymity, a day after the health ministry reported
the suspected case in a statement. The woman had recently
visited Colombia.
In Buenos Aires and its densely populated outskirts, city
workers have been fumigating parks to try to eradicate the Aedes
aegypti mosquito that transmits Zika as well as dengue fever and
yellow fever.
The World Health Organization said on Thursday the Zika
virus, linked to severe birth defects in thousands of babies in
Brazil, is "spreading explosively" and may infect 3 to 4 million
people in the Americas, including 1.5 million in Brazil.
