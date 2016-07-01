BISSAU, July 1 Guinea-Bissau has confirmed its first three cases of the Zika virus and has set up an emergency committee to stop further transmission and spread of the disease, the government said on Friday.

The cases of the mosquito-borne virus were recorded in the tiny West African nation's southern Bijagos Archipelago, the statement read. (Reporting by Alberto Dabo; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Tim Cocks)