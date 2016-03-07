March 7 The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it was arranging and funding shipments of blood products to Puerto Rico to ensure an adequate supply of safe blood as the U.S. territory struggles with an outbreak of the mosquito-borne Zika virus.

The first batch arrived in cash-strapped Puerto Rico on Saturday, the HHS said in a statement on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1QCj7LK) (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)