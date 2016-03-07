Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 7 The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it was arranging and funding shipments of blood products to Puerto Rico to ensure an adequate supply of safe blood as the U.S. territory struggles with an outbreak of the mosquito-borne Zika virus.
The first batch arrived in cash-strapped Puerto Rico on Saturday, the HHS said in a statement on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1QCj7LK) (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order