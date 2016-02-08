(Repeating for additional clients without changes to text)
By Bill Berkrot and Anthony Boadle
NEW YORK/BRASILIA Feb 7 Experts on
microcephaly, the birth defect that has sparked alarm in the
current Zika virus outbreak, say they are struck by the severity
of a small number of cases they have reviewed from Brazil.
Consultations among doctors in Brazil and the United States
have increased in the last two weeks, and some of the leading
authorities on the condition are finding patterns of unusual
devastation in scans of the newborns' malformed brains.
While it's not known how representative the scans are, the
early observations of these doctors point to a tough road ahead
for the babies, their families and their communities and
heighten the concern surrounding Zika, which is suspected of
causing the birth defects.
"We are in the process of very rapid information gathering
on what has been seen," said Dr. William Dobyns, a geneticist at
Seattle Children's Hospital. "The condition that I've been able
to review, very preliminarily, is more severe than simple
microcephaly."
The Zika virus is transmitted by mosquito, causing mild
symptoms in about 20 percent of cases, and most people
experience no illness at all. But a spike in reported
microcephaly cases among babies in areas of Brazil with Zika
outbreaks has triggered an international effort to determine
whether the virus causes the condition. The suspected
association moved the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday
to declare an international health emergency.
Dobyns has spent 30 years researching and treating
microcephaly, a condition defined by abnormally small heads in
newborns that can lead to developmental disabilities, from mild
to severe. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
(CDC) has sought out his expertise in understanding the
unfolding epidemic.
With a small group of geneticists and other microcephaly
specialists, he recently reviewed scans of a handful of babies
sent by a colleague in Brazil. All the experts were struck by
the scale of malformations, he said.
"These children have a very severe form of microcephaly,"
Dobyns said. "The brain is not just small, it's small with
malformations of the cerebral cortex and calcifications. It has
the appearance of a very severe, destructive injury to the
brain."
Particularly alarming, Dobyns said, is the presence in the
Brazilian cases of excess spinal fluid between the brain and
skull of the babies.
"If the brain is growing and then suddenly shrinks, then
you'll see fluid between the brain and skull," he said. "It has
a pattern that suggests that the brain has actually decreased in
size."
Dr. Leonardo Vedolin, a neuroradiologist and researcher at
the Moinhos de Vento hospital in Porto Alegre, Brazil, shared
with Dobyns scans of two more microcephalic babies this week.
The doctors belong to a brain defects study group that convenes
via videoconference each month. The group is now focused on
Zika.
Neither Vedolin nor Brazil's Health Ministry were able to
provide a breakdown on the severity of confirmed microcephaly
cases. In general, Vedolin said, 5 percent of microcephaly cases
are severe. But the proportion appears greater among the cases
in Brazil, he said.
THE CASELOAD
Public health officials in Brazil are investigating more
than 4,000 cases of suspected microcephaly, and have confirmed
more than 400. Prior to the Zika outbreak, Brazil saw on average
163 cases annually of microcephaly over the past five years,
according to WHO. In 17 of the new cases, the presence of Zika
was identified in the mother or the baby.
A study of 35 Brazilian babies born with microcephaly during
the Zika outbreak reported by the CDC Jan. 29 added strength to
the suspected connection.
The mothers of all 35 infants had lived in or visited Zika
virus-affected areas during pregnancy, the report said.
Twenty-five infants had severe microcephaly, and 17 had at least
one neurologic abnormality.
Dr. Frank Esper, an infectious disease expert from Rainbow
Babies & Children's Hospital in Cleveland, said he expects a
steady wave of studies on Zika and microcephaly that will
provide a much clearer picture over the first half of 2016.
By the broadest definition, about 2.3 percent of all babies
are microcephalic, Dobyns said. Some cases are so mild they
involve no complications at all.
About one tenth of one percent of the cases are so severe
that lifelong care is required, he said. There are many known
causes, including a wide range of genetic disorders such as Down
syndrome, as well as oxygen deprivation to the fetus,
cytomegalovirus and severe fetal alcohol syndrome.
Lifespan in severe cases can be months or as long as 10
years, depending on proximity to good medical care, Dobyns said.
Dr. Dawn Nolt, a member of the American Association of
Pediatrics' (AAP) Committee on Infectious Diseases, and other
doctors, said more severely affected children often require
treatment for epileptic seizures, as well as physical,
respiratory and speech therapy. They may need help with everyday
activities, such as eating or walking.
"It's crucial to go to a care center with good neurology and
genetics teams that can evaluate the child comprehensively,"
said Dr. Ghayda Mirzaa, a pediatric neurologist and colleague of
Dobyns at Seattle Children's.
Doctors in Recife, Brazil are sending mothers with afflicted
babies for therapy to help stimulate eyesight, hearing and motor
skills to minimize retardation in mental and physical
development.
There are a handful of centers of microcephaly research and
treatment in the U.S., including Dobyns' hospital in Seattle.
The consultations of physicians like Dobyns in the Brazil cases
is informal at this point but could form the basis for an
organized exchange of expertise that will inform the ongoing
care of the children of the epidemic.
"We need to get the message out that this is real, and
coming, without getting everybody to panic," Dobyns said. "There
will be a steep curve of new information coming in."
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot and Anthony Boadle; Editing by
Michele Gershberg and Lisa Girion)