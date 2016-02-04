BRASILIA Feb 4 Brazilian health authorities
confirmed on Thursday a case of transmission of Zika through a
transfusion of blood from a donor who had been infected with the
mosquito-borne virus that is spreading rapidly through the
Americas.
The health department of Campinas, an industrial city near
Sao Paulo, said a hospital patient with gunshot wounds became
infected with Zika after multiple blood transfusions in April
2015. Officials said they determined that one of the people
whose donated blood was used in the transfusion had been
infected with Zika.
The blood center at the University of Campinas said a second
person who donated blood in May developed symptoms and tested
positive for Zika, though the recipient of the contaminated
blood has not developed symptoms of the virus.
Brazil's Health Ministry said the first patient died of his
wounds and not from the Zika infection. It said it was
reinforcing instructions to blood banks that people infected
with Zika or dengue not be permitted to donate blood for 30 days
after their full recovery from the active stage of Zika
infection.
Transmission of Zika through blood transfusions adds another
dimension to the outbreak of the virus. The virus is usually
transmitted by the bite of a mosquito. But health officials in
Texas reported on Tuesday that a person in Dallas became
infected after having sex with another person who had traveled
in Venezuela, where the virus is circulating.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Will
Dunham)