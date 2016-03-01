BRASILIA, March 1 The number of confirmed and suspected cases of microcephaly in Brazil associated with the Zika virus has risen to 4,863 from 4,690 a week earlier, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

Of these, the number of confirmed cases climbed to 641 from 583 a week earlier, while suspected ones under investigation increased to 4,222 from 4,107 in the same period.

Brazil considers most of the cases of babies born with abnormally small heads to be related to Zika, though the link between the virus and the birth defects has not been scientifically established. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn, G Crosse)