RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 5 Brazilian government
health institute Fiocruz said on Friday it had discovered for
the first time active Zika virus in saliva and urine samples and
would investigate the possible transmission of the
mosquito-borne virus through bodily fluids.
Fiocruz made the discovery after analyzing samples from two
patients and carrying out a partial genome sequencing of the
virus, Paulo Gadelha, president of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation,
as Fiocruz is formally known, told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.
Zika has been reported in 30 countries since it first
appeared in the Americas last year in Brazil, where it has been
linked to thousands of babies being born with microcephaly. This
is a condition where infants have abnormally small heads and
often have underdeveloped brains.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Paul Simao)