BRASILIA Feb 23 The number of confirmed and suspected cases of microcephaly in Brazil associated with the Zika virus has risen to 4,690 from 4,443 a week earlier, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

Of these, the number of confirmed cases climbed to 583 from 508 a week earlier, while suspected ones increased to 4,107 from 3,935 in the same period.

Brazil considered most of the cases of babies born with abnormally small heads to be related to Zika, though the link between the virus and the birth defects has not been scientifically established. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Lisa Shumaker)