RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 27 President Dilma Rousseff
said on Wednesday that Brazil must wage war against the Aedes
aegypti mosquito that spreads the Zika virus linked to a surge
in cases of a dangerous birth defect, focusing on eliminating
the insect's breeding grounds.
Since September, Brazil has registered 3,700 cases of babies
with microcephaly, a condition linked to Zika infection in which
children are born with an abnormally small head and a brain that
has not developed properly.
The jump in cases has prompted a global health scare, with
several countries cautioning pregnant women against traveling to
the 22 nations in the Americas where the virus has been
reported.
Without a Zika vaccine and with little known about the
causes of microcephaly, Brazil has few options available for
fighting the spread of the virus and the birth defect.
The mosquito thrives in dense tropical cities, and Rousseff
called for the elimination of stagnant water spots where it
lives and reproduces.
"We must wage war against the Aedes aegypti, the vector of
dengue, of chikungunya and of Zika," Rousseff said through her
Twitter account, referring to two other viral diseases
transmitted to humans by the bite of infected mosquitoes.
"While we do not have a vaccine against the Zika virus, the
war must be concentrated on the elimination of breeding grounds
for the mosquito," Rousseff added. "Getting rid of Zika is the
responsibility of all of us."
The move comes as Brazil desperately looks to raise
awareness of the virus and encourage people to combat the
mosquito.
Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Castro on Monday promised
220,000 troops would be deployed next month to distribute
educational pamphlets and help scour cities for mosquito
breeding grounds.
Similar moves have been successful in the past. A huge
eradication effort in the 1940s and 1950s, motivated by the
spread of yellow fever also carried by Aedes aegypti, led Brazil
to be declared free of the mosquito in 1958. But as the program
was relaxed, the insect returned.
With Carnival celebrations just over a week away and the
Olympic Games set for Rio de Janeiro in August, Brazil is poised
to receive hundreds of thousands of visitors in the coming
months, adding to concerns over the spread of the virus.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Will Dunham)