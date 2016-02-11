BRASILIA Feb 11 Brazil expects to develop a
vaccine for the Zika virus in about a year, Health Minister
Marcelo Castro and Pedro Vasconcelos, a doctor at the Evandro
Chagas Institute of Infectious diseases, told a press conference
on Thursday.
They announced a partnership with the University of Texas
and Brazil pledged $1.9 million to the effort over the next five
years. Castro said the vaccine could be developed in a year or
so, more quickly than originally expected, though that did not
mean it would be ready at that time for widespread application.
Brazil, worst hit in an outbreak of Zika that is rapidly
spreading in the Americas, is investigating a potential link
between Zika infections and more than 4,000 suspected cases of
microcephaly, a condition marked by abnormally small head size
that can result in developmental problems. However, scientists
have not proven that Zika can cause microcephaly.
