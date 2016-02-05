Feb 5 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention revised its guidelines for pregnant women to include
a recommendation that even those without symptoms of Zika
infection should be tested after returning from areas affected
by the outbreak.
Although sexual transmission of Zika virus is possible,
mosquito bites remain the primary way it is transmitted, the
agency said on Friday.
There is no vaccine or treatment for Zika infection, which
has caused outbreaks in at least 26 countries in the Americas.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)