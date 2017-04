Feb 10 China has confirmed its first case of imported Zika virus, the country's state news agency Xinhua reported.

The Zika virus was detected in a 34-year-old man from Ganxian county of Jiangxi province, Xinhua said, citing China's National Health and Family Planning Commission. (bit.ly/1PMj27U)

The man was recovering with normal body temperature and fading rash, Xinhua said. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rodney Joyce)