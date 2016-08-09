Aug 9 U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said at a campaign stop in Miami on Tuesday that she thinks congressional leaders should hold a special session to pass a funding bill to combat the Zika virus.

"I am very disappointed that the Congress went on recess before actually agreeing what they would do to put the resources into this fight," Clinton said after touring a community health center. "I would very much urge the leadership of Congress to call people back for a special session and get a bill passed."

There are now 21 cases of locally transmitted Zika within a one-square mile area in Miami-Dade County. (Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Bernard Orr)