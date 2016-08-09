BRIEF-Mylan faces US anti-trust probe over Epipen practices- CNBC, citing report
* Mylan faces US anti-trust probe over its Epipen practices- CNBC, citing report
Aug 9 U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said at a campaign stop in Miami on Tuesday that she thinks congressional leaders should hold a special session to pass a funding bill to combat the Zika virus.
"I am very disappointed that the Congress went on recess before actually agreeing what they would do to put the resources into this fight," Clinton said after touring a community health center. "I would very much urge the leadership of Congress to call people back for a special session and get a bill passed."
There are now 21 cases of locally transmitted Zika within a one-square mile area in Miami-Dade County. (Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Mylan faces US anti-trust probe over its Epipen practices- CNBC, citing report
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Three of the biggest makers of diabetes treatments, Sanofi SA, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly & Co, were named in a class action lawsuit about price fixing filed by a group of patients.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 President Donald Trump's executive order last week to cut federal funding to self-proclaimed sanctuary cities would likely not result in an impact to cities' bond ratings, Fitch Ratings reported on Monday.