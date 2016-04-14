BOGOTA, April 14 Colombia's health ministry said
on Thursday it had confirmed two cases of the rare birth defect
microcephaly are connected to the mosquito-borne Zika virus,
after the disease was linked to more than a thousand confirmed
cases of microcephaly in Brazil.
According to the World Health Organization, there is a
strong scientific consensus that Zika can cause microcephaly as
well as Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder
that can result in paralysis, though conclusive proof may take
months or years.
U.S. health officials said on Wednesday that infection with
the Zika virus during pregnancy causes microcephaly, a finding
experts hope will refocus attention on prevention efforts.
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)