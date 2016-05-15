SYDNEY May 16 Australian pharmaceutical company
Starpharma Holdings Ltd said it is teaming up with
world No. 2 condom maker Ansell Ltd to supply Zika
virus-proof condoms to the Australian Olympic team ahead of the
2016 Rio de Janeiro games.
Starpharma said it is giving the Australian athletes Ansell
"Dual Protect" condoms lubricated with Starpharma's VivaGel
product, which it recently said showed near-total antiviral
protection against Zika and other viruses in laboratory studies.
"Given sexual transmission of Zika virus is of increasing
importance, the potent activity of Starpharma's VivaGel against
Zika could prove very significant," said Starpharma Chief
Executive Officer Jackie Fairley in a statement.
Starpharma added that it will sell the condoms commercially
in Australia, then in other countries around the world.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)