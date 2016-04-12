April 12 U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday approved a bill to provide financial incentives to companies developing treatments for the Zika virus, sending the measure on to the White House for President Barack Obama's signature.

The House of Representatives passed the bill on a voice vote, without a roll call, weeks after the same measure was approved by the Senate.

The measure allows the Food and Drug Administration to include Zika drug developers in the agency's priority review voucher program. The program encourages manufacturers to study treatments for diseases that might not be profitable by expediting the regulatory review of a more lucrative drug in their research pipeline.

