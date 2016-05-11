WASHINGTON May 11 U.S. Senate negotiators on
Wednesday tried to reach a deal to provide more than $1 billion
to battle the Zika virus that is feared will creep north into
the United States with the onset of warmer weather, which breeds
mosquitoes that could carry the disease.
Senior Senate Democratic aides said details were still being
worked out, but votes could come by next week on whether to
approve the new money.
In February, President Barack Obama requested $1.9 billion
in emergency funds, but Republicans balked, with some arguing
that $1.1 billion is more in line with what is needed. Many
Republicans also want any Zika funds to be offset with spending
cuts elsewhere.
These are among the details that still have to be worked
out, according to aides.
Republican Senator Roy Blunt from Missouri and Democratic
Senator Patty Murray from Washington, the two senior senators on
an appropriations panel that oversees healthcare spending, have
been trying to hammer out a deal.
An aide to Murray said in a statement: "Senator Murray is
having conversations with Chairman Blunt and others about the
path forward on emergency funding to respond to Zika."
The aide said Murray still supports Obama's $1.9 billion
request.
Amid congressional inaction, the Obama administration
shifted $589 million to help federal agencies prepare for Zika.
Most of that money came from a fund to fight the Ebola virus and
will have to be replenished, according to officials.
Senator Marco Rubio, however, is one Republican pushing for
both immediate, emergency funding and longer-term money to be
made available starting on Oct. 1 to battle the disease that can
cause severe brain deformities in babies born of infected
mothers and other illnesses.
"This is going to be an ongoing issue beyond this year,"
Rubio said, adding, "We need to jump on it now."
There are fears that Rubio's home state of Florida could be
the first place in the continental United States to get hit hard
by Zika because of its tropical climate.
"For the first time, I've seen high-level conversations
about a way forward here in the Senate and that's a positive
development," Rubio said in a brief hallway interview with
Reuters.
Republicans in the House of Representatives are still deeply
divided over new funding for Zika, according to two senior
aides.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Bernard Orr)