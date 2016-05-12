WASHINGTON May 12 Three competing plans for
providing funds to address a Zika virus outbreak will be
presented on the floor of the U.S. Senate, but it was unclear
which if any would prevail in the fractured chamber, according
to senior Democratic aides.
A Democratic proposal for $1.9 billion in emergency funds,
which President Barack Obama requested in February, is one plan
that could come up for a vote as early as next week. A second
one, crafted by bipartisan senators, would provide $1.1 billion
in emergency money. These two options would not require spending
cuts elsewhere to cover the Zika costs, aides said.
A third alternative would take money from Obamacare to pay
for Zika response funds, but it was unclear how much in funding
would be specified, according to aides.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)