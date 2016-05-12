WASHINGTON May 12 Three competing plans for providing funds to address a Zika virus outbreak will be presented on the floor of the U.S. Senate, but it was unclear which if any would prevail in the fractured chamber, according to senior Democratic aides.

A Democratic proposal for $1.9 billion in emergency funds, which President Barack Obama requested in February, is one plan that could come up for a vote as early as next week. A second one, crafted by bipartisan senators, would provide $1.1 billion in emergency money. These two options would not require spending cuts elsewhere to cover the Zika costs, aides said.

A third alternative would take money from Obamacare to pay for Zika response funds, but it was unclear how much in funding would be specified, according to aides.

