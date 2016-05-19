WASHINGTON May 19 An election-year fight over
addressing the spreading Zika virus intensified in the U.S.
Congress as the Senate on Thursday approved $1.1 billion in
emergency money one day after the House of Representatives voted
$622.1 million financed through cuts to existing programs.
The two chambers now have to reach agreement on a bill
before they can send it to President Barack Obama, who in
February requested $1.9 billion. The White House has called the
House measure "woefully inadequate."
(Reporting By Richard Cowan)