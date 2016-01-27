COPENHAGEN Jan 27 A Denmark resident who
travelled outside Denmark has tested positive for
mosquito-transmitted Zika virus, the national broadcaster DR
reported on Wednesday, citing health officials.
Health authorities from second largest Danish city, Aarhus,
said the patient travelled to South and Central America where
the Zika virus has taken hold, DR said. It did not elaborate.
The mosquito-borne virus has been linked to brain damage in
thousands of babies in Brazil. There is no vaccine or treatment
for Zika.
