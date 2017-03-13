March 13 Local transmission of the Zika virus in
Florida may have occurred as early as June 15 of last year and
likely infected people who lived not only in Miami-Dade County,
but in two nearby counties, U.S. health officials said on
Monday.
The warning means that some men who donated semen to sperm
banks in the area may not have been aware that they were at risk
of infection, and may have donated sperm infected with the Zika
virus, officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration told reporters
in a telephone briefing.
The information is concerning because Zika has been shown to
cause birth defects in women who become infected while pregnant.
Previously, the CDC had warned of the risk of Zika in Miami-Dade
County, beginning on July 29.
But the new warning dials that risk back to June 15, and
adds in both Broward and Palm Beach Counties.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Sandra
Maler)