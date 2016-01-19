CHICAGO Jan 19 The U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued guidelines for doctors
caring for pregnant women during the Zika outbreak, a
mosquito-borne illness linked with microcephaly marked by
unusually small head size and brain damage.
The new guidelines urge doctors to ask their pregnant
patients about their travel history to areas with Zika virus
transmission.
Women who had traveled to regions in which Zika virus is
active and who report symptoms during or within two weeks of
travel should be offered a test for Zika virus infection.
Pregnant women who had no clinical symptoms associated with the
infection such be offered an ultrasound to check the fetus' head
size or check for calcium, two signs of microcephaly.
