BRIEF-Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries H1 profit rises
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
CHICAGO, July 18 Utah health officials on Monday said a caregiver of an elderly patient from Utah who died while infected with Zika has tested positive for the virus, they said in a statement.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the person who helped care for the individual, who died while infected with Zika has now contracted the virus, Utah officials said.
They said the infected caregiver had not had any recent travel to an area with Zika infection nor had sex with an infected individual. Utah officials are still investigating how the person became infected.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Jan 29 Memphis Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries :
AMSTERDAM, Jan 28 The Netherlands has committed $10 million for an initiative to replace funding for abortion services in developing countries that will be lost due to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on financing foreign groups that provide abortions.
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 Divisions have emerged among advisers to President Donald Trump over whether to rescind a signature policy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, that shields young immigrants from deportation, according to congressional sources and Republicans close to the White House.