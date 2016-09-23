(Adds details)
Sept 23 The unprecedented aerial spraying of
products that kill both adult mosquitoes as well as their larvae
delivered a strong blow that has stopped direct transmission of
the Zika virus in the Wynwood section of Miami, U.S. and Florida
health officials said on Friday.
The trendy neighborhood in June became the first in the
continental United States with a local outbreak of Zika, a
mosquito-borne virus that can cause severe birth defects in
infected pregnant women.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on
Monday declared Wynwood free of Zika, saying there had been no
cases of infection there in the past 45 days. Even so, the
federal agency urged pregnant women to consider putting off
nonessential travel to the neighborhood to avoid risk of
infection.
On a conference call with reporters on Friday, CDC Director
Tom Frieden said infections in Wynwood appeared to stop soon
after aerial applications of naled, a chemical long used in the
United States to kill adult mosquitoes, and of a larvicide
called Bti that is a naturally occurring bacterium.
The combination of pesticides that separately target adults
and larvae of the mosquito that carries Zika, called Aedes
aegypti, was unprecedented, he said.
"This is a new tool in our toolkit and the strongest one we
have" against the mosquito, he said, as well as the diseases it
carries, which include the dengue and chikungunya viruses.
Florida Surgeon General Celeste Philip told reporters on
the call that the two pesticides also have been applied with
initial favorable results in nearby Miami Beach, a popular
seaside tourist area where 35 infections have been recorded.
The Zika transmission zone in Miami Beach tripled in size
last week after five additional cases were identified there.
The Zika virus was first detected in Brazil last year. It
has also torn through Puerto Rico, where Frieden said aerial use
of naled has not taken place because of local concerns about its
safety.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, however, has
declared naled safe, as long as used according to instructions.
