Aug 5 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said
on Friday that a field trial testing Intrexon Corp's
genetically engineered mosquitoes, meant to be used in the
battle against Zika, would not have a significant impact on the
environment.
The company wants to conduct a trial in the Florida Keys to
evaluate the genetically modified mosquitoes' effectiveness in
reducing populations of Aedes mosquitoes, which can spread
diseases including Zika, dengue, yellow fever and chikungunya.
The mosquitoes are genetically altered so their offspring
die before they can reproduce. (bit.ly/1McvLMg)
Trials in Brazil, Panama and the Cayman Islands showed that
Intrexon's mosquitoes can reduce localised Aedes aegypti
populations by more than 90 percent.
