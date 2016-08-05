(Adds details)
Aug 5 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said
on Friday that a field trial testing Intrexon Corp's
genetically engineered mosquitoes, meant to be used in the
battle against Zika, would not have a significant impact on the
environment.
The company wants to conduct a trial in the Florida Keys to
assess the effectiveness of the genetically modified mosquitoes
in reducing populations of Aedes mosquitoes, which can spread
diseases including Zika, dengue, yellow fever and chikungunya.
Florida began aerial spraying on Thursday to kill mosquitoes
in a Miami neighborhood with the first U.S. spread of the Zika
virus. Health authorities have identified 15 Zika cases spread
by local mosquitoes and expect there may be more.
The mosquitoes are genetically altered so their offspring
die before they can reproduce. (bit.ly/1McvLMg)
Trials in Brazil, Panama and the Cayman Islands showed that
Intrexon's mosquitoes can reduce localized Aedes aegypti
populations by more than 90 percent.
The current Zika outbreak was first detected last year in
Brazil, where it has been linked to more than 1,700 cases of
microcephaly, a birth defect marked by small head size that can
lead to severe developmental problems in babies.
The virus has spread rapidly through the Americas and
Caribbean and its arrival in the continental United States,
where Aedes aegypti mosquitoes thrive in the warmer southern
states, had been widely anticipated.
The GM mosquito strain is made by Oxitec, a spin-off company
from Oxford University that is now a UK subsidiary of U.S. based
Intrexon.
