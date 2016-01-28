(Updates throughout with more airlines offering refunds)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Jan 28 Lufthansa, British Airways
and JetBlue on Thursday became the latest
international carriers to offer rebookings or refunds for
tickets to areas affected by the Zika virus, as the World Health
Organization expressed concern about the swift spread of the
mosquito-borne disease.
The virus, which has been linked to birth defects in
thousands of babies in Brazil, has provoked concern among
travelers holding tickets to affected destinations. The virus is
present in more than 20 countries and territories in the
Americas, including Mexico, Puerto Rico and Caribbean countries
that are popular with U.S. winter vacationers.
Lufthansa and British Airways both said they would offer
pregnant women the opportunity to change their reservations to
another destination or delay travel, although they stopped short
of offering complete refunds as several U.S. airlines have.
JetBlue, which is offering refunds, so far has seen "no
measurable impact" on advance bookings or customer refunds,
Marty St. George, JetBlue's executive vice president for
commercial and planning, said on an investor call Thursday.
Cruise lines and resorts have so far reported little impact
from increasing fears about the disease. Still, some
cancellations, especially among the main risk group - pregnant
women - look inevitable especially as the illness becomes more
widely publicized.
"We believe there could be a slowdown in bookings during
this time of heightened media coverage and general fear until
more information is known," airline analyst Helane Becker of
Cowen and Co said in a research note on Thursday.
However, speaking in terms of the impact of the disease on
airlines' performance, she added, "We do not view this virus on
the same level as the Ebola outbreak in late 2014 or SARS in
2003 ... We would view a decline in shares as a result of the
Zika virus as a buying opportunity."
New York-traded airline shares were generally lower, led by
a 9.2 percent drop in Panama-based Copa and JetBlue,
down 7.4 percent.
Several carriers - from United Airlines to Latam
- have already offered to refund people planning to
travel to regions affected by the virus.
American Airlines, the U.S. carrier with the largest
network of flights to Latin America and the Caribbean, said on
Thursday ticketholders to any Zika-hit area could request a
refund, broadening its previous list of eligible destinations.
Delta Air Lines announced a similar refund policy Wednesday.
Brazil's Gol said it would let pregnant women
reschedule flights or receive credit, but would not offer
refunds.
The World Health Organization warned Thursday that Zika is
spreading "explosively" and could affect as many as four million
people in the Americas.
The virus causes rash, mild fever and red eyes. Some 80
percent of those infected typically do not have symptoms, making
it difficult for pregnant women to determine if they have the
virus. No vaccine or treatment is available.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Additional reporting
by Rosalba O'Brien in Santiago, Peter Maushagen in Frankfurt and
Sarah Young in London; Editing by Frances Kerry)