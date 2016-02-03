By Malena Castaldi
| MONTEVIDEO
MONTEVIDEO Feb 3 U.S. experts will travel to
Brazil next week to start work on the development of a vaccine
against the mosquito-borne Zika virus, Brazilian Health Minister
Marcelo Castro said on Wednesday.
Castro was speaking before a meeting with health ministers
from across South America to discuss the public health emergency
and how the region can coordinate its fight against the virus.
Zika has been linked to babies born with abnormally small
heads - a condition known as microcephaly - and is spreading
rapidly in the Americas. The World Health Organization (WHO) has
declared an emergency.
"On Feb. 11, U.S. technical experts will arrive in Brazil to
hold a high level meeting where they will determine the first
steps and timetable for developing this vaccine," Castro said at
the headquarters of the regional Mercosur bloc in Uruguay's
capital, Montevideo.
There is currently no cure or vaccine for Zika.
Brazil is the country hardest hit by the virus. President
Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday Brazil and the United States
would work together on developing a Zika vaccine.
Producing a safe vaccine is however strewn with hurdles and
full regulatory approval could take years.
"Until (a vaccine) is developed, we only have one option: to
eliminate the mosquito and the best way to do that is to prevent
the mosquito from being born, by destroying the breeding sites,"
said Castro.
The WHO has said as many as 4 million people in the Americas
may become infected by Zika.
Castro called on Latin American governments to bolster
cooperation, saying the region needed to "exchange information,
make alliances and discuss what coordinated action we can take
to control this epidemic."
Ministers from Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Venezuela,
Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Suriname, Mexico, Costa Rica and
the Dominican Republic were invited to the meeting.
(Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Frances
Kerry)