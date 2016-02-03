MONTEVIDEO Feb 3 The Pan American Health
Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday it needed an estimated
$8.5 million to help member states respond to the mosquito-borne
Zika virus which is spreading through the Americas.
"We are mobilizing resources and estimate that we'll need
$8.5 million to adequately help our members respond to this,"
Carissa Etienne, director of PAHO, told reporters on the
sidelines of a meeting of regional health ministers in Uruguay.
Etienne said fumigation had limited effectiveness as a means
to wipe out mosquito populations, killing adults but not larvae.
