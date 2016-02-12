NEW YORK Feb 12 The spread of the Zika virus
will likely affect tourism and transport-related stocks in Latin
America in the short term, but evidence of its longer-lasting
impact on markets and local economies has yet to surface,
according to Morgan Stanley analysts.
The economies of Mrbrexico and Peru would be the most
affected if the virus spreads through all of Latin America,
something the World Health Organization fears could happen this
year. Tourism accounts for roughly 9 percent of gross domestic
product in both countries.
"Colombia, although having a smaller tourism exposure
relative to GDP, is heavily reliant on foreign tourists and
hence could see a bigger loss of tourism revenue," said the
Morgan Stanley note.
In contrast, Brazil, where most of the reported cases are
located, would be among the least hurt as tourism accounts for
just 3.5 percent of GDP.
A sharp increase in birth defects in Brazil linked to the
Zika virus and the virus' spread is discouraging many Americans
from traveling to Latin America and the Caribbean, a
Reuters/IPSOS poll showed this week.
The stocks most exposed to news headlines will likely be
airlines as well as airports and car rental companies, Morgan
Stanley analysts said.
Among stocks, Morgan Stanley says airlines LATAM Airlines
Group and Gol Linhas Aereas and airport operator ASUR are the
most exposed to an escalation of the epidemic.
LATAM's U.S.-traded shares hit their lowest since
August 2004 last month but have since risen more than 30 percent
to a three-month high. TAM, a unit of LATAM, said Monday its
bookings have not been impacted by the Zika virus.
Gol hit a record low on Jan. 26 and has nearly
doubled since then. ASUR hit a seven-month low in mid
January. Since then, it has risen almost 15 percent.
Morgan Stanley said that a material increase in deaths
related to the virus as well as the confirmation of
person-to-person transmission would need to occur for there to
be a longer lasting impact.
"These two factors combined could lead to significant
population reclusion and potentially a more material negative
economic and equity market impact."
Much remains unknown about Zika, including whether the virus
actually causes microcephaly. Brazil is investigating the
potential link between Zika infections and more than 4,000
suspected cases of the condition, marked by abnormally small
head size that can result in developmental problems.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)