BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
(Corrects third paragraph to say child is adult daughter)
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 Malaysia confirmed on Thursday the first cases of Zika in the Southeast Asian country in a woman who recently travelled to Singapore for three days on August 19.
Malaysia's health minister said the woman tested positive for Zika in her urine after she experienced a rash and fever for a week after her return from Singapore.
Health Minister Subramaniam Sathasivam said the woman's adult daughter, who is still in Singapore, also tested positive for Zika.
Singapore announced the first locally contracted case of Zika late on Saturday, and the number of diagnosed infections has grown steadily this week. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan and Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Michael Perry)
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
