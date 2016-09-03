KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 The Malaysian health ministry on Saturday said it has detected the first case of a locally transmitted Zika infection in a 61-year-old man in the state of Sabah.

On Thursday, Malaysia confirmed the first imported case of Zika in a 58-year-old woman who had visited Singapore, where the number of Zika infected cases had risen to 189 on Friday. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Robert Birsel)