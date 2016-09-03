BRIEF-Syncom Healthcare says approved appointment of Ajay Shankarlal Bankda as MD
* Says approved appointment of Ajay Shankarlal Bankda as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kFzL1j) Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 The Malaysian health ministry on Saturday said it has detected the first case of a locally transmitted Zika infection in a 61-year-old man in the state of Sabah.
On Thursday, Malaysia confirmed the first imported case of Zika in a 58-year-old woman who had visited Singapore, where the number of Zika infected cases had risen to 189 on Friday. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Says approved appointment of Ajay Shankarlal Bankda as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kFzL1j) Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 57.4 million rupees versus profit 35.5 million rupees year ago
* FDA approves sNDA for Avycaz to include new Phase III data in patients with complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis Further company coverage: