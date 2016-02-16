MEXICO CITY Feb 16 Mexico has confirmed six
pregnant women are infected with the Zika virus, bringing the
total number of cases in the country to 80, the government said.
They are believed to be the first confirmed cases of Zika in
pregnant women in Mexico.
More than half of the total cases of Zika and four of the
infected women were detected in the poor southern state of
Chiapas, a report from the health ministry said late on Monday.
Pope Francis visited Chiapas on Monday, drawing crowds of
thousands.
One of the other infected pregnant women is from the
southwestern state of Oaxaca, while another is from the eastern
state of Veracruz.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay)