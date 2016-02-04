MANAGUA Feb 4 Nicaragua said on Thursday it has
confirmed its first three cases of Zika in pregnant women in
different parts of the country, taking the total number of cases
in the Central American country to 29.
Government spokeswoman Rosario Murillo, who is also
Nicaragua's first lady, said the women were each three to four
months pregnant, and that the country was forging ahead with a
fumigation program.
The World Health Organization has declared a global health
emergency, citing a "strongly suspected" causal relationship
between Zika infection in pregnancy and microcephaly, a
condition marked by abnormally small head size that can cause
permanent brain damage in newborns.
El Salvador is grappling with thousands of cases, and last
month urged women to avoid getting pregnant until 2018 to avoid
their children developing birth defects from the mosquito-borne
Zika virus rampaging through the Americas.
(Reporting by Ivan Castro)