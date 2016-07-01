BRIEF-Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline for vertigo treatment
* Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline with intranasal betahistine for the treatment of meniere's disease and vestibular vertigo
WASHINGTON, July 1 U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday said Congress must end its deadlock on funding to combat the Zika virus before lawmakers head out to recess later this summer.
"The good news is we feel fairly confident that we can develop an effective vaccine for Zika," Obama said after a meeting with U.S. health officials in the Oval Office. "The problem is right now that money is stuck in Congress." (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Auris Medical expands clinical development pipeline with intranasal betahistine for the treatment of meniere's disease and vestibular vertigo
* SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd says to consider proposal for investment in VKT Pharma Source text - (http://bit.ly/2jFbVWB) Further company coverage:
* Cambrex reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results