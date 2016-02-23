Feb 23 The following timeline charts the origin
and spread of the Zika virus from its discovery nearly 70 years
ago:
1947 - Scientists researching yellow fever in Uganda's Zika
Forest identify the virus in a rhesus monkey
1948 - Virus recovered from Aedes africanus mosquito in Zika
Forest
1952 - First human cases detected in Uganda and Tanzania
1954 - Virus found in Nigeria
1960s-80s - Zika detected in mosquitoes and monkeys across
equatorial Africa
1969-83 - Zika found in equatorial Asia, including India,
Indonesia, Malaysia and Pakistan
2007 - Zika spreads from Africa and Asia, first large
outbreak on Pacific island of Yap
2012 - Researchers identify two distinct lineages of the
virus, African and Asian
2013-14 - Zika outbreaks in French Polynesia, Easter Island,
the Cook Islands and New Caledonia. Retrospective analysis shows
possible link to birth defects and severe neurological
complications in babies in French Polynesia
March 2, 2015 - Brazil reports illness characterised by skin
rash in northeastern states
July 17 - Brazil reports detection of neurological disorders
in newborns associated with history of infection
Oct. 5 - Cape Verde has cases of illness with skin rash
Oct. 22 - Colombia confirms cases of Zika
Oct. 30 - Brazil reports increase in microcephaly,
abnormally small heads, among newborns
Nov. 11 - Brazil declares public health emergency
November 2015-January 2016 - Cases reported in Suriname,
Panama, El Salvador, Mexico, Guatemala, Paraguay, Venezuela,
French Guiana, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Guyana, Ecuador,
Barbados, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Curacao,
Jamaica
Feb. 1 - World Health Organization (WHO) declares public
health emergency of international concern
Feb. 2 - First case of Zika transmission in United States;
local health officials say likely contracted through sex, not
mosquito bite
Feb. 5- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says
virus being actively transmitted in 30 countries, mostly in the
Americas
Feb. 8 - U.S. President Barack Obama requests $1.8 billion
to fight Zika
Feb. 12 - Brazil investigating potential link between Zika
infections and 4,314 suspected cases of microcephaly. Of those,
462 confirmed as microcephaly and 41 determined to be linked to
virus
Feb. 17 - Brazil investigating potential link between Zika
and 4,443 suspected cases of microcephaly. Of those, 508
confirmed as microcephaly and most of those cases are linked to
the virus. WHO seeks $56 million to fight Zika.
Feb. 18 - CDC adds Aruba and Bonaire to countries and
territories with active outbreaks, bringing total to 32.
Feb. 23 - CDC investigating 14 cases of possible sexual
transmission of Zika.
CDC adds Trinidad and Tobago and Marshall Islands to
countries and territories with active outbreaks, bringing total
to 34.
Brazil raises confirmed microcephaly cases to 583 and
suspected cases to 4,107.
Source: World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, Reuters
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Toni Reinhold, Lisa
Shumaker and Bernard Orr)