ASUNCION, July 27 Paraguay's health ministry reported the country's first two cases of microcephaly on Wednesday, associated with the Zika virus that is present in much of South America.

U.S. health officials have concluded that Zika infections in pregnant women can cause microcephaly, a birth defect marked by small head size that can lead to severe developmental problems in babies. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis, writing by Hugh Bronstein)