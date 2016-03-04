By Deena Beasley
LOS ANGELES, March 4 Few women have competed in
the Olympics while pregnant, but the suspicion that the Zika
virus in mothers is causing birth defects is central to
calculations by athletes and others planning travel to Brazil in
August for the summer games.
Chief among their concerns is whether Zika, unlike similar
mosquito-borne viruses, can be transmitted sexually, or remain
latent in the body - possibly presenting a risk for women who
become pregnant after the Olympics have ended.
More than a dozen disease experts, in interviews with
Reuters, said there is no evidence at this point of long-term
risk for future pregnancies. But, given the surprises seen with
the virus so far, they said people should remain cautious until
studies give scientists a better picture of how the virus works.
They said it would take months or even years of study for
definitive answers to questions about Zika's risks.
Public health agencies have urged pregnant women to avoid
travel to Zika outbreak areas but have given little guidance for
couples planning to start a family.
Dr. Claire Panosian, of the University of California, Los
Angeles, division of infectious diseases, said that for years
she has advised couples to wait several months after traveling
to exotic locales before trying to conceive because of the risk
of birth defects from diseases like toxoplasmosis.
Zika should be no different, she said: "Women of
child-bearing age should be very scrupulous - wait several
months."
The virus, which is spreading rapidly through the Americas,
has been linked to a spike in microcephaly, a rare birth defect,
in Brazil. The condition is defined by unusually small heads in
newborns and can cause brain damage.
Zika has not been proven to cause microcephaly, but evidence
of an association led the World Health Organization to declare
the outbreak a global health emergency.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says
pregnant women should consider skipping the 2016 Olympics
because of the risk of Zika infection. For women who are
considering becoming pregnant - and their male partners - the
agency recommends consulting their physicians in deciding
whether to go to the Games.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, however, has
suggested a more detailed time frame. It called this week for a
six-month delay in all human cell or tissue donations, including
of semen and eggs, from people who have had Zika infections or
traveled to an outbreak area.
Canada's national health agency on Wednesday advised women
who want to get pregnant to wait at least two months after
traveling to countries affected by the Zika outbreak.
Eighteen women have competed in modern Olympics while
pregnant according to a group of Olympic historians who publish
their statistics at Sports-Reference.com. The number includes
U.S. beach volleyball gold medalist Kerri Walsh, who was not yet
aware she was pregnant when competing in London in 2012.
Some current Olympic hopefuls say they might think twice
about the Rio Games if Zika could threaten future pregnancies,
and they are hoping for some better answers before the
competition begins.
"If things stood as they are right now, I probably would not
go," renowned U.S. soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo told CBS last
week. "At some point I do want to start a family, and I don't
want to be worried."
Solo has spoken out about feeling conflicted over her two
great ambitions - winning Olympic gold and becoming a mother in
the future. "It's scary, and I have a lot of reservations about
going to the Olympics," she said.
DeeDee Trotter, a 33-year-old Olympic sprinter and medalist
who aims to make the U.S. team again this year, said in an
interview she wasn't worried "if the only danger is to women who
are pregnant."
That sentiment could change if a prior Zika infection is
shown to pose a risk later "when I do decide to have children,"
she said.
The U.S. Olympic Committee has told athletes that babies may
be at risk if the mother is infected with Zika while pregnant,
or if she becomes pregnant within an unknown time frame after
being infected.
"We have worked to ensure that all potential Olympic and
Paralympic athletes are aware of the CDC's recommendations, and
we will continue to do so," USOC spokesman Mark Jones said in an
emailed statement. "They are the experts."
THE IMMUNITY QUESTION
The CDC says experiencing a Zika infection once likely
protects a person from future infection, although that immunity
- like so many aspects of Zika - is not yet proven.
"It is likely that, following infection, people are immune,
but what percentage of convalesced patients and for how long
will not be clear for some time," said Dr. Leslie Lobel, chair
of the department of virology and developmental genetics at
Israel's Ben-Gurion University of the Negev who has been working
with Ugandan and Brazilian scientists to investigate Zika.
Whether the virus can remain in the body and cause a
recurrence also is not known. In one case, Zika virus was
detected in semen 62 days after the man was infected, but it was
not clear whether it was capable of infecting someone else.
Separately, the CDC is investigating at least 14 cases of
possible sexual transmission.
Zika was first identified in 1947 in Uganda and previously
linked to smaller outbreaks. Many people who are infected show
no symptoms, while those who become ill report relatively mild
effects of rash or fever. There is no vaccine or treatment for
the virus, which is in the same family as dengue, West Nile
virus and yellow fever.
Ann Powers, acting chief of the arboviral disease branch at
the CDC's Division of Vector-Borne Diseases, said other viruses
similar to Zika do not remain latent in the body. But she said
it will take months or years to know for certain whether Zika
behaves similarly.
Viral infections provoke the human immune system to
eliminate the invader, leaving behind "memory cells" to fight
future incursions by the same virus. But some viruses, like HIV
or herpes, can stay in the body, leaving a person vulnerable to
repeat flare ups. Others, like dengue, can infect multiple times
because they have several strains.
"My feeling is that Zika is very close to dengue virus,"
said Jae Jung, director of the University of Southern California
Institute for Emerging Pathogens and Immune Diseases. "There is
probably a very, very low chance of latency" - or a propensity
for reccurence.
Other experts caution that Zika's apparently unique behavior
on many fronts means that nothing should be taken for granted.
The deadly Ebola virus, from a different family, has not
provided immunity to all patients who survived infection. In
several cases, including a Scottish nurse, the virus appears to
have been reactivated many months after recovery.
"We cannot assume based upon yellow fever and dengue what's
going to happen with Zika. This one's different," said Dr.
Joseph Vinetz, a tropical disease clinician and professor at the
University of California, San Diego School of Medicine.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
Lisa Girion)