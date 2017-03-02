By Julie Steenhuysen
| CHICAGO, March 2
Rates of microcephaly and
certain other birth defects were 20 times higher in pregnancies
affected by Zika compared with pregnancies in years before the
virus arrived in the Americas, U.S. researchers said on
Thursday.
The increase emphasizes the ongoing risk of Zika during
pregnancy, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention said.
The study, published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality
report, examined rates of birth defects in Massachusetts, North
Carolina, and Georgia in 2012-2013 - before Zika's arrival in
the Americas. They tracked the number of birth defects commonly
seen among Zika-affected babies, including brain abnormalities
and small head size or microcephaly, eye defects and other
central nervous system problems.
During those years, birth defects on that list occurred in
about 3 of every 1,000 births
They compared this with published rates of infants from a
2016 U.S. Zika registry and found the rates of these same birth
defects were 20 times higher, occurring in nearly 60 of every
1,000 completed pregnancies with Zika infections.
The CDC continues to recommend that pregnant women avoid
travel to areas with Zika, and pregnant women living in these
areas take steps to protect themselves from infection.
