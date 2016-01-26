Jan 26 Puerto Rico is to release a report on
Zika cases on the island this week which will show that around
18 cases are confirmed, the U.S. territory's health secretary
Ana Rius told reporters on Tuesday.
None of the cases involve pregnant women, Rius said, adding
that the health department was taking preventive measures
against the mosquito-borne virus, which has been linked to
serious birth defects, and was prepared to conduct future
testing as more suspected cases are expected in the future.
