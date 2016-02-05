(Adds details on tourism)
Feb 5 Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia
Padilla on Friday declared a public health emergency because of
the mosquito-borne Zika virus, a government statement said.
Puerto Rican health officials have confirmed 22 cases,
including a pregnant woman and a man with Zika who developed
Guillain-Barre syndrome, a separate government statement said.
Guillain-Barre is a rare disorder in which the body's immune
system attacks the nerves.
Health authorities would track the Zika cases and report
results weekly, the government said.
The virus is having an impact on tourism, with some tourist
groups canceling reservations, particularly weddings in hotels
on the Caribbean island. There were no reports of conventions
being cancelled, the statement said.
Puerto Rico reported its first case of Zika in December, the
virus having emerged at a difficult time for the U.S. territory
as it tries to resolve an economic and fiscal crisis. The
island, struggling to restructure its debt, will run out of
fiscal emergency measures by June, the Government Development
Bank president said on Friday.
