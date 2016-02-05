By Luciana Bruno
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 5 Fear of the mosquito-borne
Zika virus has Brazilians rushing to buy repellant, creating a
shortage of some brands on pharmacy shelves and boosting sales
for the industry - a trend some producers are preparing for
elsewhere as the outbreak spreads.
Following the detection of Zika in April, sales of repellant
in Brazil rose by one-third last year, according to consumer
research firm Nielsen, doubling revenue for the sector to $55.7
million. Buying was also spurred by an increase in cases of
dengue, another virus spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.
Sales have risen even more sharply since Brazilian
authorities in November flagged a potential link between Zika
and suspected cases of microcephaly, a condition marked by
abnormally small head size in newborns that can result in
developmental problems.
Raia Drogasil, Brazil's largest chain of
pharmacies, said repellant sales in December jumped seven-fold
from a year earlier.
Brazil's biggest retailer, the Pao de Acucar Group
, said supermarket sales of repellant were up 120
percent in the first weeks of 2016, compared to the same period
a year earlier. The rise was sharpest in the Northeast region at
the centre of the outbreak, where sales rose fourfold, and in
the Brazil's second city of Rio de Janeiro, where they tripled.
In Rio, protection against Zika is a top priority for the
city's 6.5 million inhabitants and hundreds of thousands of
tourists as the country's biggest Carnival celebration kicks off
on Friday. Rio will also host the Olympic Games in August.
Even at small local pharmacies in Rio, waiting lists for the
most sought-after repellant, Exposis, stretch to hundreds of
names, with expectant mothers and their families rushing from
store to store in search of the product.
Exposis, developed by France's Osler, has received media
attention in Brazil because it is the only brand on the market
with the active ingredient Icaridin. Many Brazilians consider it
the most effective repellant against the Aedes mosquito, though
studies suggest its efficacy is similar to brands using DEET.
Cristiane Padrao, a 36-year-old physical education teacher
in her sixth month of pregnancy, said she could not find Exposis
anywhere despite scouring the Internet and enlisting the help of
family in other parts of Brazil.
"I'm on my third tube of it," she said. "I bought one in
Rio. My sister was able to buy one in Belo Horizonte and my
mother bought two for me" in Minas Gerais state north of Rio.
INGREDIENTS FLOWN IN BY JET
Osler has hiked production of Exposis at its Brazilian
facilities 28-fold in the past two months, but it cannot keep up
with demand, said Paulo Guerra Vieira, the company's head in
Brazil. He expects to be able to meet demand by end-February.
Instead of importing the active ingredient in Exposis from
Germany by ship - as it did before the Zika scare - Osler now
flies it in by plane.
Vieira said the company plans to enter nine other countries
this month - including the United States, Colombia and Mexico -
as concern over Zika spreads.
Since it was detected in Brazil in April, the virus has
spread to 26 countries in the Americas. The World Health
Organization declared Zika an international health emergency
this week, citing a "strongly suspected" relationship between
the virus in pregnancy and microcephaly.
Brazil's government is investigating the potential link
between Zika and more than 4,000 suspected cases of
microcephaly. Researchers have identified evidence of Zika in 17
of those cases but have not confirmed the virus can cause the
condition.
Brazil has said some form of repellant should be used to
protect against Zika but has not endorsed any product.
Family-owned U.S. firm SC Johnson said in a statement that
it was increasing its production of its OFF! repellent in Brazil
and was working with the government to ensure adequate supplies.
Reckitt Benckiser said it was raising output of
Repelex to meet demand, particularly in northeastern Brazil and
in the most populous state, Sao Paulo.
In the United States, industry insiders are preparing for a
rise in sales once the mosquito season starts in the south in
March or April, then rolls northwards as temperatures rise.
"An increase in demand for services this summer would not
surprise us as news of Zika virus escalates," said Ron Harrison,
entomologist at extermination company Orkin, owned by Rollins
Inc.
Rollins shares have jumped 5 percent during this year's
stock market selloff because investors expect Zika fears to lead
to increased revenues.
Eric Kenney, who leads the marketing for the Home & Garden
business of Spectrum Brands, which includes the
repellants Cutter and Repel, said the company had already seen a
spike in demand in the United States, particularly in recent
weeks.
"Given the rising concerns regarding the Zika virus, we do
anticipate that demand will steadily increase in the coming
weeks, and have prepared accordingly," he said.
(Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Daniel
Flynn)