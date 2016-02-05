By Randy Fabi and Kanupriya Kapoor
| YOGYAKARTA/JAKARTA, Indonesia
YOGYAKARTA/JAKARTA, Indonesia Feb 5 A
researcher sits in a laboratory in Indonesia, his arms extended
over clear plastic boxes buzzing with mosquitoes: over the next
20 minutes, tiny bumps develop on his skin as the insects bite
dozens of times.
The voluntary "feeding", at which researchers take turns, is
part of a programme in the city of Yogyakarta to try to
eliminate mosquito-borne diseases like dengue fever and -
scientists now hope, as concerns mount about its spread across
Latin America and the Caribbean - the Zika virus too.
The mosquitoes carry a bacteria called Wolbachia, which
scientists introduced in earlier generations, and they will
eventually be released to breed with wild mosquitoes.
The bacteria, as it spreads from one insect to another,
reduces the chances of the mosquitoes passing the dengue virus
on to humans.
Initial findings about the impact of the experiment on the
spread of dengue have prompted Indonesian and Australian
scientists to scale up this programme to include Zika.
"We already have evidence in our labs that the method that
impedes the ability of dengue to grow in the mosquito also works
with the Zika virus," Scott O'Neill, director of the Eliminate
Dengue Program (EDP) told Reuters, adding that the research is
pending reviews from peers in the scientific community.
Much remains unknown about Zika, including whether the virus
causes birth defects.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak an
international health emergency on Feb. 1, citing a "strongly
suspected" relationship between Zika infection in pregnancy to
microcephaly, a condition marked by abnormally small head size
in babies that can result in developmental problems.
There is no treatment or vaccine and the WHO has recommended
limiting people's exposure to mosquitoes.
The number of dengue cases at a test site in Yogyakarta
where the bacteria method was used fell from 10 in 2015 to just
one this year. However, the method has yet to show conclusive
results in the field.
"I don't believe there is a single magic bullet," said Adi
Utarini, who heads the research in Indonesia. "The new
technology that we bring in is not intended to replace all of
the existing activities ... prevention is very important."
Indonesian President Joko Widodo this week urged officials
to step up preventive measures like health awareness campaigns
and fogging with insecticide. The health ministry issued a
travel warning for those planning to visit Latin America.
Funded partially by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation,
EDP is also testing its methods in Vietnam. It is at the most
advanced stage in Indonesia, a tropical country that has the
world's second-highest number of annual dengue cases after
Brazil.
UNDER-REPORTED ZIKA CASES
Limited testing capabilities and the usually mild symptoms
that accompany the Zika virus have raised concern the number of
people infected with the little-known disease may be hugely
under-reported in Indonesia, authorities say.
The only known case in recent years was that of a man who
tested positive in 2015 and is suspected to have contracted the
virus locally, on Sumatra island.
"Systematic surveillance needs to be done to determine the
prevalence of Zika and at the moment we might be underestimating
the number of cases," said Herawati Sudoyo, deputy director of
the government-funded Eijkman Institute in Jakarta, adding the
health community in Indonesia is still investigating any links
to birth defects.
"The scientific community may have been caught by surprise
by this outbreak. We are catching up on learning about this,"
she added.
The Zika virus has been present in Southeast Asia for
decades, but there have been no reported outbreaks. Experts say
it is possible people in the region have developed an immunity
to the virus, though there is no scientific evidence to support
that.
In Yogyakarta, the EDP scientists hope to expand the project
to test for both dengue and Zika viruses among 100,000 people
this year, a 25-fold increase from their pilot tests.
But challenges remain, they say, including convincing the
public the trials are safe and securing funding from the
government to take the programme nationwide. It will be at least
three years before they see any results in the field.
"The challenge is not necessarily including the Zika virus
(in the trial)," said Utarini. "The challenge is scaling up ...
which will mean much more work in the field, communicating with
the public and getting the community to agree."
(Reporting by Randy Fabi in Yogyakarta and Kanupriya Kapoor in
Jakarta; Editing by John Chalmers, Robert Birsel)