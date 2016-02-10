CHICAGO Feb 10 Researchers on Wednesday
reported new evidence strengthening the association between Zika
virus and a spike in birth defects, citing the presence of the
virus in the brain of an aborted fetus of a European woman who
became pregnant while living in Brazil.
An autopsy of the fetus showed microcephaly or small head
size, as well as severe brain injury and high levels of the Zika
virus in fetal brain tissues, exceeding levels of the virus
typically found in blood samples, researchers in Slovenia from
the University Medical Center in Ljubljana reported in the New
England Journal of Medicine.
The findings help "strengthen the biologic association"
between Zika virus infection and microcephaly, researchers from
the Harvard School of Public Health and Massachusetts General
Hospital in Boston, wrote in an editorial that accompanied the
paper.
Researchers in Brazil are scrambling to find a link between
the arrival of the Zika virus in that country and more than
4,000 suspected cases of microcephaly cases several months
later.
