BRIEF-Swissmed Centrum Zdrowia sells Swissmed GP
* Sells 10 shares of Swissmed GP to two people, the shares represent 100 pct stake in the unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO Feb 12 The Zika virus was found in the semen of a British man two months after he was first infected, suggesting the virus may linger in the semen long after symptoms of the infection fade, British health officials reported on Friday.
Researchers at Public Health England said the 68-year-old man became infected with the virus in 2014 in French Polynesia. He was tested for the virus while he still had a fever and low levels of Zika were detected in blood samples.
Subsequent tests of semen showed positive results at 27 days and 62 says after the start of Zika symptoms. The findings were reported in a letter in Emerging Infectious Diseases published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Frances Kerry)
April 7 Merck & Co said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined an application to include information on the labels of its diabetes drugs - Januvia and Janumet - that the treatments do not raise the risk of major heart problems.
