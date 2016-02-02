(Adds details from NewLink statement)
Feb 2 U.S. drug developer NewLink Genetics Corp
joined the race to develop a vaccine for the Zika
virus, a day after the World Health Organization declared the
mosquito-borne disease an international public health emergency.
NewLink said on Tuesday it had initiated a project to
develop new treatment options for the disease.
NewLink is also developing an ebola vaccine with Merck
that has proved to be highly effective against the
deadly virus in a large trial in Guinea.
Drugmakers across the world are trying to develop vaccines
to counter the Zika virus, which has been linked to brain damage
in thousands of babies in Brazil.
Zika, a close cousin of dengue and chikungunya, causes mild
fever and rash. An estimated 80 percent of those infected suffer
no symptoms, making it difficult for pregnant women to know
whether they have been infected.
On Tuesday, France's Sanofi SA said it had
launched a project to develop a vaccine against the virus.
The University of South Australia also said it was working
with Sementis Ltd to develop a vaccine. (bit.ly/1PcM2Sr)
Britain's GlaxoSmithKline Plc has said it is
studying whether its vaccine technology can be used against the
virus.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva)