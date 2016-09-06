SINGAPORE, Sept 6 Singapore's central bank chief
said there were early indications that an outbreak of the Zika
virus in the city state could have a small impact on the
economy.
Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of
Singapore, did not give any details. He also said it was too
early to asses the impact of the virus on Singapore, an
international financial and transit hub.
Menon was speaking at the Foreign Correspondents Association
in Singapore on Tuesday.
