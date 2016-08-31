SINGAPORE Aug 31 A pregnant woman was among those diagnosed with Zika infections in Singapore, local media reported on Wednesday, citing the health ministry.

Singapore confirmed 24 new Zika cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 115, local media reported.

The Zika virus was detected in Brazil last year and has since spread across the Americas. It poses a risk to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Dominic Evans)