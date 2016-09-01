SINGAPORE, Sept 1 Singapore's ministry of health said of the 115 people who tested positive for Zika virus, 57 were foreigners who live and work in the city-state, Channel NewsAsia reported.

It said most had displayed mild symptoms and had recovered. Most of the foreigners infected were from China, followed by India and Bangladesh, it said. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)